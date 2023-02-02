Olamide and Wande Coal’s Colourful Video for New Song 'Kpe Paso' Leaves Many Talking, Including 2Baba
- Nigerian music stars Olamide ‘Baddo’ and Wande Coal linked up together on a new project dubbed Kpe Paso
- The song which is currently trending on Nigerian airwaves also came with a colourful visual, making it gain more attention
- Popular Nigerian celebrities including music veteran 2Baba have reacted to the video while some fans claim the idea behind the video was from Asake
PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!
Popular Nigerian songsters Olamide and Wande Coal have dropped a new song titled Kpe Paso, which is currently trending on major airwaves in the country.
To keep their fans entertained, there was no delay in the release of a video for the song.
The visual was even more colourful and featured a large number of people which saw the likes of Nigerian A-list singer 2Baba react.
Watch the video below:
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Celebrities, fans react to Olamide and Wande Coal’s new music video
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
akpororo:
"@olamide too good."
obaksolo:
"This one na STRAIGHT INBOX."
kinqbrizy:
"Asake don influence everybody for the industry."
plinkysounds:
"Afrobeat is back❤️."
ada_la_pinky:
"Damnnnnnn baddo voice just how I love don jazzy voice so deep."
__oluwabunmi:
"Olamide voice likeeee talk to me daddy."
dozievibes33:
"Song we go dance if Peter obi win just dey plentyyyy!!!!"
dhouseofgagalagos:
"This song Done swallowed ….all songs dropped this week… . Ask your Speakers .."
bkaymanni:
"They both went back to the Old writing book . Na the wande of Mushin to Mohit Be this . Chai Gallant hit. If Wande just drops 3 more of these , Year don end be that."
_therealvybz_:
"The way Wande Coal switched that 2nd verse, omo this Music thing really dey body! ."
kingjudeversion:
"The song just Dey okay , this is definitely not a hit."
2Baba describes Wande Coal and Olamide's new song as fire
2Baba in a post via his Instastory shared a picture of Olamide from the song visual and added a caption:
"When e dey body e dey body, no noise just fire."
See his post below:
2Baba sends message to Faze and Blackface as he vibes to old song
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba left many of his fans and followers talking after he shared a video of him vibing to an old song dubbed Rather Be by defunct music group Plantashun Boiz.
2Baba, who was a member of the music group alongside singers Faze and Blackface before they separated to pursue solo careers made a shout to his former group members.
Sharing the video on his Instagram page, 2Baba wrote:
“In my PLANTASHUN BOIZ feelings this morning❤️ Are u thinking what I'm thinking?? Big up Black Face n Faze !! FTT love.”
Source: Legit.ng