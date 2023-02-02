Nigerian music stars Olamide ‘Baddo’ and Wande Coal linked up together on a new project dubbed Kpe Paso

The song which is currently trending on Nigerian airwaves also came with a colourful visual, making it gain more attention

Popular Nigerian celebrities including music veteran 2Baba have reacted to the video while some fans claim the idea behind the video was from Asake

Popular Nigerian songsters Olamide and Wande Coal have dropped a new song titled Kpe Paso, which is currently trending on major airwaves in the country.

To keep their fans entertained, there was no delay in the release of a video for the song.

Olamide and Wande Coal's new song came with powerful visuals which have been rated highly. Credit: @olamide @mufastundeednut

The visual was even more colourful and featured a large number of people which saw the likes of Nigerian A-list singer 2Baba react.

Watch the video below:

Celebrities, fans react to Olamide and Wande Coal’s new music video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

akpororo:

"@olamide too good."

obaksolo:

"This one na STRAIGHT INBOX."

kinqbrizy:

"Asake don influence everybody for the industry."

plinkysounds:

"Afrobeat is back❤️."

ada_la_pinky:

"Damnnnnnn baddo voice just how I love don jazzy voice so deep."

__oluwabunmi:

"Olamide voice likeeee talk to me daddy."

dozievibes33:

"Song we go dance if Peter obi win just dey plentyyyy!!!!"

dhouseofgagalagos:

"This song Done swallowed ….all songs dropped this week… . Ask your Speakers .."

bkaymanni:

"They both went back to the Old writing book . Na the wande of Mushin to Mohit Be this . Chai Gallant hit. If Wande just drops 3 more of these , Year don end be that."

_therealvybz_:

"The way Wande Coal switched that 2nd verse, omo this Music thing really dey body! ."

kingjudeversion:

"The song just Dey okay , this is definitely not a hit."

2Baba describes Wande Coal and Olamide's new song as fire

2Baba in a post via his Instastory shared a picture of Olamide from the song visual and added a caption:

"When e dey body e dey body, no noise just fire."

See his post below:

A screenshot of 2Baba's Instagram post. Credit: @2babaofficial

Source: Legit.ng