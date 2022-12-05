The 2022 Qatar FIFA world cup has been quite a massive win for many Nigerian singers as their crafts continue to make headlines from the football festival

Some weeks back, Buga crooner Kizz Daniel and his colleague Patoranking were at the FIFA Fans Festival to perform as some of the exclusive guest artists at the sporting event

However, the latest Nigerian artist whose craft recently got international exposure at the Mundial was Rema, the singer's song was played in the stadium, and fans went gaga to it

The presence of the Nigerian music industry globally continues to grow, and proof of this growth is a recent video that was seen online of a stadium packed with fans in Qatar singing and vibing to Rema's song, Calm Down.

The audience could be loudly heard and seen responding to the song, as almost the entire stadium seemed to be at a fan fest for the Mavin record label artist.

Fans go gaga as Rema's song gets played at Qatar 2022 world cup stadium. Photo credit: @heisrema

Recall that we reported some weeks back that singer Kizz Danial and his colleague Patoranking were invited to the FIFA Fans Festival celebration. It was a super display of Afrobeat at its best.

Rema is one of his generation's fastest-rising young Afrobeat musicians; to touch on Divine's international recognition over the last 3-years, at least one of his tracks has consistently featured on former US president Barack Obama's yearly music playlist.

See the video viral of Rema's song being played inside a stadium at half-time during the ongoing world cup:

See how netizens reacted to the video of Rema's music being played inside a stadium at the ongoing Qatar 2022 world cup

@starboy_lil.ray:

"This Qatar Na music festival no be football festive at all."

@chidi_christianpip:

"I see people laughing that rap is fading , so you n*ggaz are happy that rappers are losing out."

@officialdjrozay:

"That’s why Sir wiz said what he said Afro pop everywhere."

@andybrandy1:

"You can all see how Afrobeat is doing now all over the world when last did you guys hear rap song being played like this?omo hip Hop Rap song dor dey fall."

@mr_efficiency1:

"Naija is the kings of international music and it ain't close."

@ayojaydee:

"He’s the next to become a global icon after wiz, burna and davido no."

@dripwears01:

"Thanks God we are going far all the day."

