Nigerian Afrobeat star Rema stirs reactions online after he shared a video on his Insta-story celebrating Moroccan full-back Achraf Hakimi and called him his big brother

Rema's video is coming hours after the Moroccan defeated Portugal in the quarter-final of the Qatar FIFA World Cup

Morocco in their monumental win became the first African team to enter the semi-final round of a FIFA senior men's world cup

Ace Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema recently sparked reactions online after he shared a video on his Insta-story celebrating PSG full-back, Achraf Hakimi after Morocco defeated Portugal at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In the viral clip, Rema shared on his page, he was seen exchanging greetings with Hakimi as the footballer gave him one of his PSG jerseys.

Singer Rema sparks emotions online for calling Hakimi 'Big Bro', weeks after he called Davido OG. Photo credit: @achrafhakimi/@heisrema

Source: Instagram

Divine, captioned the clip shared with a message, where he described Hakimi as his big brother while edging him and his colleagues to keep going and to push to achieve glory at the tournament.

Rema, then shared a picture of Hakimi's jersey spread on the hood of his new G-wagon SUV.

This is coming just days after Moroccan players were seen dancing to Burna Boy's song 'Last Last' after they defeated Spain in their second-round win.

See Rema's video when he met PSG's Achraf Hakimi as he celebrates him:

See how Netizens reacted to Rema's video, where he called Moroccan player Hakimi his big brother:

@kocolaw:

"Old video when Rema visited PSG stadium."

@bill_cay:

"Rema Call Hakimi Big bro but he call Davido OG… this pife avoid see finish oh."

@benbills007:

"Why give him psg jersey tho,or is this an old video of them together."

@topchild_:

"That’s the kinda of love we need in africa right now."

@head0fstate:

"Big bro for footballer, OG for Davido lol."

@ajala_gbebody:

"See as rema Dey prostrate."

@temiaderogba:

"Rema Don mad, e dey call hakimi big bro and e dey call davido Gee... No be ment be that."

@________mfd_______:

"Una see this boy calling Hakimi big bro but calling David old G."

