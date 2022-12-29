Nigerian hitmaker Kcee has held his much-anticipated December concert, dubbed Thanksgiving

The Limpopo master held fans and music lovers spellbound with the appearance of masquerades, which lit up the concert

A video of the five-star artist performing to the great Oliver De Coque’s song shared on social media has given a glimpse of the musical variety enjoyed by attendees

Prominent Nigerian singer, Kingsley Okonkwo, professionally known as Kcee, stunned fans and music lovers during his music festival, tagged Thanksgiving, held on Wednesday, December 28.

The artist performed on stage with dancing masquerades at the Eko Convention Center event.

The Limpopo master held down his cheering audience with a revolving performance of some Igbo classical songs from the renowned Oliver De Coque and more.

The video seen on social media showed how he mirrored the richness of the Igbo culture, from his appearance and performance to the songs he rendered.

Watch the video of Kcee’s performance during the Thanksgiving music festival:

Nigerians react to Kcee’s Thanksgiving performance:

ceeboiofficial:

"Drip"

officialkbayo:

"Naija.. we love and floss our culture too much. Most African Countries I have been to just don’t understand why we are so proud of our culture. The reason they love & still kind of hate us at the same time. We make them know that they still aren’t doing something right by not loving their culture this much.."

nicholasaforka:

"This money show ohhHH!!!!!!!"

alexanndria_nino:

"Oliver D Coque song even the dressing sef. Baba otilo abeg change profession maybe start up music school"

josephaswquo04:

"Maximum disturbance ikor. ♥️"

official_obi_music:

"Why u dey perform Oliver d coque song? "

evergreen.kings:

"Nice one "

bellobabs:

"I love this ❤️❤️❤️ I no became igbo but e dey enter my body."

lionbadboi:

"Lit "

