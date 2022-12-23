Nigerian rave of the moment, Asake, recently had his show in Lagos but it came with a surprise for many Nigerians

While a large number of people turned up for the show, the report revealed many Nigerians who are used to late arrivals at events didn’t get to see the YBNL star perform

It was reported that Asake’s stage performance lasted less than 2 hours, which has sparked different reactions online

YBNL music star, Asake, had his concert in Lagos state on Thursday night, December 22, and videos from the event have surfaced on social media.

While netizens have expressed surprise at the massive turnout, there have also been reactions to the number of hours Asake used on stage.

Videos from Asake's Lagos show surface online. Credit: @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

According to the reports, many who are used to late arrivals by Nigerian artists were proved wrong by Asake as he showed up for his Lagos show at 11:37pm and performed till 12:39PM.

See a video of his performance below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Reactions as Asake ends show early

However, by the time Nigerians who were used to coming late would arrive at the show, the YBNL singer was done.

This has since sparked mixed reactions online, see some of them which Legit.ng captured below:

divinealfed5:

"MR money nor de waste time."

nnamdiioni:

"Una Dey complain say artist Dey come and perform late, now Mr money came and performed early, you’re complaining. What exactly do u people want? ."

olaoluwafm:

"Asake shock won bakan, Mr money in the building."

rapsonog:

"I heard @asakemusik shocked many last night Mr Money no dey waste time Now, make I flex my 70k as I no go there."

mktizzle:

"Mr money dan cash out again lowkey."

Asake suffers wardrobe malfunction at London show

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Asake trended online over a clip from his show in London.

The clip showed the embarrassing moment the singer, known for his energetic performance, did a kick mid-air, which saw his trouser get torn during the action.

To make it funny, Asake, upon noticing the wardrobe malfunction stylishly left the stage in a reverse manner

Source: Legit.ng