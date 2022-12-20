Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, recently spoke on his music and how it touches even people who don’t speak his language

According to the More Love, Less Ego star, it is a universal language that people feel deep in their souls

Wizkid’s interview with the young girl went viral and got netizens sharing interesting reactions

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, was recently interviewed by a little girl who wanted more explanation on his style of music.

While speaking with Jazzys World TV, he was asked about a previous interview he gave, where he called music a universal language and a definition of Africa.

Wizkid was then asked how his music has been able to touch people around the world even when they don’t understand his language.

Wizkid explains his style of music to young girl in viral video. Photos: @jazzysworldtv

Source: Instagram

According to the Nigerian star, the power of music was at play and it is a universal language that people feel in their souls.

In his words:

“That’s just the power of music you know. Music is just a universal language, it’s what you feel in your soul.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Wizkid says music is felt in the soul

It didn’t take long for the Wizkid interview to go viral and become a topic of discussion online. Some netizens also used the opportunity to bring up the singer’s comments on rap music.

Read some of their reactions below:

agees30b_:

“WHY UNA BIG WIZ DEY FEAR TO OPEN MOUTH SPEAK ENGLISH ABI FEVER DRY HE MOUTH GIG U NOR SEE @Davido and @burnaboygram OWN? CARRY MOUTH LIKE SHE TELL ME SAY.”

dr.op229:

“Wrong because i listen to trap and i understand every fu.king trap music i listen to.”

prominent.joe:

“She talking too much.”

han_nahh_emee:

“Wiz is so cute like.”

chypatike:

“For Wizkid mind " when I dey your age I dey play with sand dey run up and down with pant"

thugboi4640:

“Music Isa good vibes but,u still criticize raps?”

iam_youngcogan:

“Wizkid just dey talk rubbish.”

gadthescreamer:

“I don't think I appreciate how Wizkid wasn't lively for this young woman. It makes no sense being dry when you know she is a young girl who needs every little encouragement.”

