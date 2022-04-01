Nigerian singer Davido has continued to smash records, and he has made his ever-supportive fans very proud

The singer is officially the first Nigerian artiste to be featured on the soundtrack of the FIFA World Cup

An excited Davido shared the good news on his Instagram story channel as Wizkid FC and his fans jam heads as usual

Fans of Davido are over the moon as their favourite has created history as the first Nigerian artiste to be featured on the official Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup soundtrack.

The singer took to his Instagram story channel with a cover for the song which he worked on with two other African artistes.

Davido's fans rejoice over his latest achievement. Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

See the post below:

On Twitter, Davido expressed how honoured he is to have worked on the International project.

"I'm honored to be featured on the Official ⁦@FIFAWorldCup 2022 Soundtrack ! See y'all later 2NITE ! This one is for Africa ! TULE!!!! ❤️ WE RISE !"

See his tweet below:

Nigerians react to Davido's feat

@greatbulala:

"Always representing!!!"

marinorimerik:

"Make e use the track win Grammy first "

iamolubola:

"OBO to the world. Wizkid FC no go see dis one now o."

henna_by_nana:

"This is a big win."

derealstainless:

"No be by Grammy and careless promotions. Respect him!!!"

aith_rukii:

"Since we didn’t qualify for World Cup, our artist gets featured too, big win."

bammy.xx_:

"My baby doesn’t disappoint keep going."

emmyvybe:

"Davido is the best artiste in the whole of Nigeria 001."

zaddyofficial07:

"This na consolation for not qualifying."

mekus_livinglarge:

"When person name himself 001 u think say na play ????"

