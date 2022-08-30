Grammy award-winning singer Burna Boy's Last Last is fast becoming a global anthem like Wizkid's Essence

Even though the song is a heartbreak aka breakfast tune, the huge crowd of white people enjoying themselves at the Notting Hill carnival in London vibed hard to it

Burna has been making Nigerians proud on the international front, and this recent feat got people hailing him all over again

Popular Nigerian singer Burna Boy is no doubt a hit maker, and his single Last Last has been doing numbers both home and abroad.

The huge crowd that trooped out for the Notting Hill carnival in London threw caution to the wind and sang energetically to the song playing in the background.

Nigerians react as oyinbo crowd sings Burna Boy's Last Last Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@goldmynetv

All hands were in the air, and even when the DJ paused the song for a moment, the crowd continued singing with renewed vigour.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

stephen_echefu:

"Odogwu Burnaboy be doing the most these days! E clear."

dee_gentle_sammie_:

"I no go shock if dem play that song for premier league final."

boom_daddy_:

"Steflon don has left the carnival."

igbanda_1:

"Another grammy award loading."

david_riches_of_lagos:

"Omo burna boy BIG abeg."

og_femmy:

"This guy is lyrically ahead of Davido and Wizkid combined. Writing style so different. No."

moniereign:

"Finally!!! Another Grammy award loading."

snehhh_999:

"Let the year ends first, make I see award wey that song go win."

i_am_abba00:

"Nah London be this ooo, no be Lagos mad."

‘Oyinbo’ fans rush Burna Boy as singer casually shows up on the streets in London

Nigerian singer Burna Boy is currently gearing up for yet another tantalizing music video for his fans and supporters.

The singer who has been performing in different parts of the world appeared to have taken a quick break as he was spotted on set in the streets of London.

Residents in the area had no idea that the Twice as Tall singer was shooting a video in their hood, and it was a pleasant sight when they bumped into him.

