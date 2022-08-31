Ace Nigerian female disc jockey, DJ Cuppy is celebrating a big milestone in her career, and she is sharing the joy with her fans

The billionaire's daughter declared that this is her third year of performing at the historical Notting Hill Carnival

DJ Cuppy shared the video of her performance to a large crowd on Instagram, and her fans loved every bit of it as they dropped hilarious comments

Popular Nigerian entertainer, DJ Cuppy, keeps building her impressive reputation and profile in the United Kingdom as she records yes another big win.

The disc jockey celebrated her third year of DJing at the Magnificient Notting Hill Carnival ans she was proud of herself over it.

DJ Cuppy performs at Notting Hill Carnival. Credit: @cuppymusic.

Source: Instagram

DJ Cuppy shared a video highlight of her performance at the carnival as she entertained a large crowd and also got into the thick of the fun by flaunting her backside.

She captioned the post as:

"3rd time DJing at Carni and this year was WILD AF #NottingHillCarnival."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Cuppy's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to DJ Cuppy's video of her performance at the Notting Hill Carnival.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Mp3arewadotcom:

"Cuppy is lowkey a bad girl."

Dr.tobz:

"My fave! When will you DJ for Big Brother Naija?"

Just_play_on_e:

"Ahhh Cuppy gone wild."

Theamakaxtopher:

"I love the fact that cuppy is living her best life. This lady get paid for having fun."

Yurmmyranky_amw:

"Proud you my sister @cuppymusic mush love i gath for you""Epe to the world ♥️♥️."

Source: Legit.ng