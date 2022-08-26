Singer Burna Boy appears to have taken some time off his concerts to work on a fresh music video for fans

The Twice as Tall singer caused a stir in different parts of London as he took residents by surprise after showing up unannounced

One video captured the moment overjoyed fans tried to get close to the Grammy-winning musician during the middle of his video shoot

Nigerian singer Dmaini Ogulu aka Burna Boy is currently gearing up for yet another tantalizing music video for his fans and supporters.

The singer who has been performing in different parts of the world appeared to have taken a quick break as he was spotted on set in the streets of London.

Burna Boy casually shows up on the streets of London. Photo: @burnaboyram/@burnaboythegenre

Source: Instagram

Residents in the area had no idea that the Twice as Tall singer was shooting a video in their hood and it was a pleasant sight when they bumped into him.

One video captured excited residents who brought out their mobile devices to enjoy some quick fan moments with the Nigerian singer.

Although Burna appeared to be consumed with the business of the day, he acknowledged the excited fans.

Check out the clip below:

Another video captured the moment Burna walked out of a barber’s shop during the video shoot and people who had no idea that he was in the area immediately tried to approach the scene.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

thunder2dworld_ said:

"King manny ."

blaze_unsalted said:

"Worldwide."

one.4.real said:

"That Ghanaian barber . You will get to see a lot of black celebrities in London if you hang around there."

