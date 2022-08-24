Nigerians have reacted in a very defiant manner to a recent video of popular Nigerian singer Fireboy DML seen linking up with former Big Brother Naija winner, Whitemoney

The two musicians were seen talking and exchanging pleasantries at an evening event in Lagos, and this has sparked reactions

The former BBNaija winner Whitemoney has a couple of singles in the market, but Nigerians have not been impressed with any, slamming the reality TV star's singing capacity

A recent video of former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) winner Whitemoney and internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Fireboy DML linking up at an album release party recently in Lagos has got people talking.

The video of both entertainers interacting sparked reactions, most of which have been a rejection of a proposed music collaboration between the pair.

Nigerians react to the proposed idea of a collaboration between Fireboy and Whitemoney. Photo credit: @whitemoney_/@fireboydml

Source: Instagram

Fireboy, who recently released his third studio album, Playboy, seemed to be in a very good mood in the video.

Whitemoney was also seen enjoying the scenery as they both shared a hug and a handshake.

See the video clip of the two artists linking up below:

See how netizens reacted to the thought of a proposed collaboration between Fireboy and Whitemoney below:

@fridaymichael979:

"Wish collaboration white money dey sing too."

@oveebeatz:

"No collaboration."

@romeo_official_111:

"Make fireboy no try am ooo."

@101attire:

"God forbid o."

@dayocyrus:

"Noooooooooooooo. I love whitemoney but NOOOOOOOOO."

@lerryboss:

"White money is not made for music na BBN if possible for him to contest every year na what is good at be that Abeg leave music for who music chose."

@55palace:

"Collaboration kor collection nii."

@biigg_555:

"Dem no born fireboy well to do any collabo."

@dika.kenneth:

"Which kind collab be that so person no fit greet for club again."

Source: Legit.ng