Nigerians have hailed American singer and dancer Chris Brown for embracing the Nigerian culture by singing in Pidgin in Fireboy's new album

Chris was featured alongside Jamaican singer Senseea on the song Diana, one of the songs in Fireboy's Playboy album

Reacting to Chris Brown's involvement in the Album, Fireboy's fans have praised him for taking African music to the world

Popular American singer Chris Brown was featured alongside Jamaican singer Senseea on the song Diana off Fireboy's Playboy album, and the track has generated many reactions online.

Many Nigerian have hailed Chris Brown for his contribution to the song as they also noted they loved the part where he sang in pidgin.

Chris Brown sings in Pidgin on Fireboy's album. Credit: @chrisbrownofficial @fireboyfireboydml

Source: Instagram

Chris Brown has had a history with many Nigerian artists like Davido, Wizkid, Tems, Rema and many more.

However, jumping on a Fireboy song has made many Nigerians believe he loves Nigerians, and they also suggested that he might become a Nigerian soon.

The 14-track Playboy album is Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) and Empire Music's Fireboy's third studio album, and it featured top names like Chris Brown, Senseea, Ed Sheeran, Euro, fellow label mate Asake and Mavin Record & Jonzing world's Rema.

The much-awaited album was dropped today August 5 to the excitement of Fireboy's fans worldwide as they have continued to hail him for yet another milestone.

Nigerians react to Chris Brown's Pidgin in Fireboy's Album

Daking_ubenzo:

"Very very sweet pidgin coming from him. The guy’s my fav artist"

mallyxx01:

"The boy too hot "

Bad.boy.tee:

"@chrisbrownofficial go soon become Nigerian"

Ball0hsings:

"Haaa Damola don do this one❤️❤️"

teejay_zaddy:

"This album go scatter the world ❤️❤️"

Gibbisgram:

"man of the year!❤️"

“I’ve learnt to be more expressive after recording Peru”: Fireboy DML shares life-changing experience

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported that YBNL act Fireboy DML disclosed that recording the song ‘Peru’ and ‘Playboy’ changed his perspective on a lot of things.

The Peru crooner said he had always been a reclusive superstar over the past few years, but he had learned to be more expressive since both songs

Fireboy’s Peru is one of his greatest hits as he recently performed the song at Wembley with British singer Ed Sheeran who also jumped on the remix.

Source: Legit.ng