Upcoming rapper Hotkid has shared advice his senior colleague Fireboy DML gave him about ladies

Hotkid said the YBNL singer advised him to stay away from ladies; he, however, added that he wouldn’t be taking the advice

The upcoming singer’s statement has since stirred reactions from many of Fireboy’s friends and followers

Nigerian upcoming rapper Moshood Adeola better known as Hotkid has shared unwanted advice from his senior colleague and YBNL star Ademola Adefolahan popularly known as Fireboy DML, on his secret to success in the music industry.

Hotkid claimed Fireboy advised him to stay away from girls because they destroy lives.

Hotkid reveals what Fireboy told him about girls. Credit: @fireboydml @hotkidfire

Source: Instagram

The rapper said he wouldn’t follow Fireboy’s advice as the singer was not leading by example while referring to the Bandana crooner’s album dubbed Play Boy.

He said:

"Fireboy said "Hotkid stay away from girls, they destroy lives. Would have taken this advice but it came from someone who literally called himself a PlayBoy."

See the post below:

Reactions as Hotkid refuses to take Fireboy DML’s advice about girls

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

naija_prettiest:

"Omo! This advise stronger o."

teeh_lyfstyle:

"Don’t listen to the adviser listen to the advice ."

spunkysessentials:

"Na because he dn too play with them na why he sabi this secret."

henryadolphus:

"Playboy knows what he has seen that's making him advice you. You better take the advise. ."

joyejironiovo:

"Na you sabi o, no listen to senior men them ..."

kelins_mart:

" talk about removing the wood in your eyes before removing the speck in someone’s eye."

