An Oyinbo man who became a viral sensation on the Nigerian internet space for his passionate rendition of the hit song Peru has now met the song's singer Fireboy DML

In a video he shared on his TikTok handle, the man did a duet of the song with the YBNL music star

Netizens remarked about the white man's infectious reaction to seeing Fireboy DML and how the singer conducted himself

It was a beautiful moment for a white man as he unexpectedly met Nigerian singer Adedamola Adefolahan professionally known as Fireboy DML.

The white man who had gone viral for passionately singing Peru song at the Wembley stadium and filming it shared on TikTok via his handle @birovr a video of his physical interaction with the YBNL star.

The white man and Fireboy DML did a duet of the song. Photo Credit: TikTok/@birovr

@birovr wrote that he met the singer at the backstage of the Wireless Festival - a festival of rap and urban music festival that takes place every year in London. He wrote:

"Such a pleasure to meet @fireboydml backstage @wirelessfestival and make this short duet together. So much fun and totally unexpected!!! I will definitely see you next time you are in London."

In the clip, the two men did a brief duet of the song Peru before hugging each other.

Social media reactions

user7428624936982 said:

"He's such a vibe. karibu Kenya."

Asmaret Nanoya said:

"I had to watch this video more than 10 times, he’s a whole vibe."

The Filmmaker said:

"You don't joke with Nigeria and Ghana's music. wow, how do you do it?"

user6331849676096 said:

"I love this Man such a beautiful soul."

Terry Imonite said:

"Wow fire boy smile is just so lovely."

abbyolah said:

"Am so happy I loved the video at the event I really hoped you met him and here you are."

Fireboy DML sheds tears after his Wembley stadium performance with Ed Sheeran

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Fireboy DML had broken down in tears after his performance with Ed Sheeran at Wembley stadium.

The YBNL star performed on the iconic stage with British singer, Ed Sheeran, at the UK stadium, which had an effect on him. They performed their music collaboration, Peru remix.

Later, Fireboy was seen breaking down in tears backstage as the performance and what it meant in his career moved him.

In a viral video clip, the 26-year-old singer was seen being chased by a cameraman as he started to get emotional backstage. The music star later asked for tissue paper from one of his crew members but they encouraged him to let his tears out without any hindrance.

