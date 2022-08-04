Top Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniels, was recently a guest on the Breakfast Club with Charlamagne tha God

The music star was asked about what other hot talents would be coming up from Nigeria on the world stage

Kizz Daniels named Fireboy DML, Bella Shmurda, Rema, Omah Lay, and more, as Nigerian artistes who are already shaking the world

Popular Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, recently spoke on the country’s buzzing music industry and its impact on the world stage.

The Buga crooner was a guest on The Breakfast Club with Charlamagne tha God and he spoke on some of the promising artistes from Nigeria that would soon make it big on the world stage.

CTthaGod question Kizz on what other stars are coming out from Nigeria and the singer mentioned names like Fireboy DML, Omah Lay, Rema, Bella Shmurda, Joeboy and more.

Not stopping there, Kizz added that these music artistes are already shaking the world and doing wonders.

Internet users react to Kizz Daniels’ Breakfast Club interview

Not long after the video went viral online, internet users shared their interesting takes. A number of them questioned Kizz Daniels for not naming Portable. Read some of their comments below:

