Popular Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel made a hilarious revelation during a recent interview about a lady who joined him on stage during performance

The singer disclosed that the Ghanaian lady who got too personal with him with her dance moves now works for her

Kizz noted that he instructed her to send a DM after the show and she did, the lady joined her in the interview studio to also talk about their incredible story

Nigerian music superstar, Kizz Daniel got people gushing when he talked about the lady who seriously rocked him on stage when he was entertaining fans in America.

The Buga crooner during an interview with Cthagod on his radio program "The Breakfast Club" disclosed that the young beautiful Ghanaian lady now works for her.

Kizz Daniel employs lady who rocked with him on stage.

Source: Instagram

He noted that after they both thrilled the audience, he told the lady to send a direct message message and she obliged, that was how they connected and started to work together.

The singer revealed that the lady is single and he seeks for consents before getting personal with ladies on stage.

Watch the interview below:

Nigerians react to Kizz Daniel's

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Kizz Daniel's decision to employ the young lady who rocked with him on stage.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Allezamani:

"How many Nigeria fans has he employed that got freaky with him on stage?"

Gungirl001:

"When and where is Kizz next show please."

Iam_horpeyhemi:

"Awww for this life e be like say na stupid things dey make person blow."

Dontochys:

"Na so them take carry person serious girlfriend go."

Oldskool_hits:

"You leave Naija go employ who dey enjoy already... Na God know una problem ooo."

