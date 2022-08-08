Top Nigerian singer, Davido, is in the news again over his relationship with his on and off boo, Chioma

Just recently, he posted her photo on social media and called her his gist partner to the surprise of fans

This came shortly after the singer publicly unveiled his second son, Dawson, with UK-based makeup artist

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido’s love life has once again become a topic of discussion after he called Chioma his gist partner.

Taking to his official Instagram story, the Risky crooner posted a screenshot of himself on a video call with Chioma.

Not stopping there, he captioned the photo ‘my gist partner’ and accompanied it with a lovestruck and fingers crossed emoji.

Davido calls Chioma his gist partner, fans react. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

See the screenshot below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Davido causes stir as he calls Chioma gist partner. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido calling Chioma his gist partner stirs interesting reactions

The singer’s description of his on and off girlfriend and third babymama raised a number of funny comments on social media. Read what some of them had to say below:

Ucee___:

“No be assurance again? God abeggi o, who go epp ooo! #talkativezone .”

Dumebiblog:

“After trending yesterday with your other son abi I understand this move.”

Viviangreen_:

“Davido belongs to everybody and nobody! Know this and know peace!”

Xasun_1:

“This my fav sabi this polygamous activity so well.”

Ms.veetah:

“Next week na Sophia turn‍♀️‍♀️.”

Idlondon31:

“She can do better than this .”

Official_ifyblinkz:

“From assurance to mama Ifeanyi to gist partner wahala no just too much for this app.”

Mynameisoluchy:

“Damage control Davido belongs to everybody. Gist partner zone .”

Hmm.

Davido unveils second son Dawson

Legit.ng has earlier reported that Davido can now be addressed as a father of four kids after a recent video went viral.

Davido was seen finally publicly holding Dawson, his son from London-based makeup artist Larissa.

Before now, Davido had never publicly acknowledged or accepted the two-year-old.

The video seemed to have been taken after a church service and Davido held his son lovingly in his arms as he exchanged pleasantries with people.

The video of the singer with his second son caused quite a buzz online and raised interesting comments.

Source: Legit.ng