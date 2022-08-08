“No Be Assurance Again?” Fans Ask As Davido Calls Chioma His Gist Partner Shortly After Unveiling His 2nd Son
- Top Nigerian singer, Davido, is in the news again over his relationship with his on and off boo, Chioma
- Just recently, he posted her photo on social media and called her his gist partner to the surprise of fans
- This came shortly after the singer publicly unveiled his second son, Dawson, with UK-based makeup artist
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido’s love life has once again become a topic of discussion after he called Chioma his gist partner.
Taking to his official Instagram story, the Risky crooner posted a screenshot of himself on a video call with Chioma.
Not stopping there, he captioned the photo ‘my gist partner’ and accompanied it with a lovestruck and fingers crossed emoji.
See the screenshot below:
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
Davido calling Chioma his gist partner stirs interesting reactions
The singer’s description of his on and off girlfriend and third babymama raised a number of funny comments on social media. Read what some of them had to say below:
Ucee___:
“No be assurance again? God abeggi o, who go epp ooo! #talkativezone .”
Dumebiblog:
“After trending yesterday with your other son abi I understand this move.”
Viviangreen_:
“Davido belongs to everybody and nobody! Know this and know peace!”
Xasun_1:
“This my fav sabi this polygamous activity so well.”
Ms.veetah:
“Next week na Sophia turn♀️♀️.”
Idlondon31:
“She can do better than this .”
Official_ifyblinkz:
“From assurance to mama Ifeanyi to gist partner wahala no just too much for this app.”
Mynameisoluchy:
“Damage control Davido belongs to everybody. Gist partner zone .”
Hmm.
Davido unveils second son Dawson
Legit.ng has earlier reported that Davido can now be addressed as a father of four kids after a recent video went viral.
“I see something”: Chris Brown quickly ties shirt around waist after trouser got torn during performance
Davido was seen finally publicly holding Dawson, his son from London-based makeup artist Larissa.
Before now, Davido had never publicly acknowledged or accepted the two-year-old.
The video seemed to have been taken after a church service and Davido held his son lovingly in his arms as he exchanged pleasantries with people.
The video of the singer with his second son caused quite a buzz online and raised interesting comments.
Source: Legit.ng