Nigerians on social media recently had it out for the Recording Academy aka the Grammys over their description of Afrobeats

The Grammys had called Afrobeats a blend of West African and Black American music that became a global phenomenon

A number of Nigerians were not having it and they took to their page to react before the Grammys finally made amends

The Grammys is known to be greatly respected by Nigerian music lovers but they recently earned backlash from the people over Afrobeats music.

In a tweet posted by the Recording Academy, they shared their take on Afrobeats and called it a blend of West African and Black American sound.

According to them, it is a blend that quickly became a global pop phenomenon. Their tweet reads:

“Afrobeats is a mesmeric blend of #WestAfrican and Black American music that has quickly become a global pop phenomenon.”

See the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nigerians drag Grammys for linking Afrobeats origin to Black Americans

Not long after this was posted, it caught the attention of a number of Nigerians who are aware that Afrobeats originated from their country and was pioneered by legendary singer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

A number of them took to the comment section to bash the Grammys for giving Afrobeats credit to Black Americans and other West African countries. Read what some of them had to say below:

Igbobians_nations:

“Nigeria owns Afrobeat, So as South Africa owns Amapiano .”

Boyy.phantom:

“This is what seeking their approval will cost us.”

Tymg_ty:

“Music is a universal language, has nothing to do with Afro beats, when it's good, the world celebrates ... its now a kartel? NO GOOD MUSIC SPEAKS AND EVERYONE THAT HAVE DONE IT WELL IN AFRO GENRE IS CELEBRATED OKAY.”

East_marlian:

“Lol they still wan thief this one from us!! Africa wake up .”

Igbobians_nations:

“We Suppose call am Nigerbeat o. The name Afro cor Be like África lol .”

Dadahgram:

“But really, Afrobeat by Fela Kuti is the combination of highlife, funk and Jazz(which was founded by black Americans in New Orleans).”

17_morals:

“They always try to steal everything good coming out from Africa.. too bad!!”

Grammys react after getting dragged by Nigerians

After the Recording Academy was heavily bashed by Nigerians and accused of trying to lay claim to what originally belongs to the country, they reacted.

The Grammys reacted by making amends to their tweet and editing it. They removed the part of Afrobeats being a blend by Black Americans and left the part saying it is a West African sound. See their new tweet below:

Interesting.

Tems sings cover of Bob Marley's No Woman No Cry for Black Panther movie

It is a season of achievements and many successes for Nigerian singer Tems as she was featured on the soundtrack of ‘Wakanda Forever’ where she did a cover of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry” hit song.

This was made public after the teaser trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released and would be the first without lead actor Chadwick Boseman.

Tems' feature on the song is coming days after she was acknowledged as one of the song composers on Beyonce’s forthcoming album.

Source: Legit.ng