Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage is close to ending her North American tour as she shut down Toronto with some of her old songs

Tiwa sang some of her love songs like Kele Kele Love, Love Me, among others, as her fans sang along

The Nigerian singer started her North American tour on the 15th of May and has gone on to perform in 18 cities

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage gave some of her best-ever performances over the weekend as she shut down Toronto, Canada.

Tiwa, before her performance, said she has so many hit songs that she does not know what next to do. She went on to perform some of her hit love songs like Kele Kele Love, Love Me, among others.

The concert, which took place at the Longboat Hall, saw Nigerian-Canadian sensational act Dice Ailes join Tiwa on stage.

Tiwa’s performance in Toronto comes as she is close to ending her “Water and Garri” North American tour, which she commenced on May 15.

Since then, the African Number one bad girl has gone on to perform across 18 cities. Her North America tour will end on Tuesday, June 21, in Vancouver, Canada.

See the video from her performance in Toronto below:

Internet users react to Tiwa Savage’s show in Toronto

See the reactions below:

xclusive___collections:

"Memories ."

officialmmade:

"Too dope❤️."

