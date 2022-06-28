Nigerian breakout music star, Tems, recently won big at the recently held BET Awards and it has sparked an online debate

Shortly after the news of Tems’ big win made the rounds, internet users started to compare her to a top female singer, Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage started to trend on Twitter as fans called her the Queen of Afrobeats while reacting to Tems’ win

Once again on social media, fans have put two talented artistes, Tiwa Savage and Tems against each other following the achievement of one.

Top singer, Tems, recently won big at the BET Awards after she bagged the Best International Act trophy.

Tems win was followed by a series of mixed reactions on social media as some fans congratulated her while others compared her to Tiwa Savage.

Fans compare Tems to Tiwa Savage after her big win at BET Awards. Photos: @temsbaby, @tiwasavage

The BET award-winning singer’s feat led to fans arguing about whether she is the Queen of Afrobeats or not.

This led to her senior colleague, Tiwa Savage, being at the top of the trend table on Twitter.

Many fans praised Tems voice but a great number of them noted that Tiwa is the Queen of Afrobeats.

Others also said that Tems only rose to fame because of Wizkid and that Tiwa did it all by herself. Read some of their arguments below:

Bayo had this to say:

“No disrespect to Tiwa but Tems is achieving everything she has in just a time span of 2 years.”

Tinny tweeted that Tems wins are meant to be bagged by Tiwa:

Yemi reacted to a fan who called Tems the Queen of Afrobeats. They tweeted:

Chimdi had this to say:

Omo Alhaji wrote:

Ojuolape said Tiwa has stood the test of time:

This fan said Tiwa is the Queen till she chooses to leave Afrobeats:

This fan claims Tiwa paved the way for others:

Tems speaks on her encounter with Drake

Legit.ng previously reported that Tems caused a buzz after a video surfaced online which showed the singer eating with Canadian rapper, Drake.

As expected, many Nigerians were curious about the experience and in a recent Q&A session with her fans, Tems got to satisfy people's curiosity.

In her response to a fan, she revealed that she treated Drake to rice and chicken stew, even though it may have been spicy for the rapper.

