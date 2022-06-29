The 2022 BET Awards show was an entirely different experience for singer Tems who snagged two awards for the night

Nigerians proudly took to social media to celebrate the singer who mentioned that it was her first time winning a BET Award

Fem crooner Davido who is currently on tour took to his Instagram story channel to congratulate Tems

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi better known as Tems made history at the just concluded BET Awards ceremony after emerging as the first African female artiste to snag the Best International Act award.

The event which went down on Sunday, June 26, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles witnessed the singer bag not one but two awards.

Davido congratulates Tems as she wins two awards Photo credit: @temsbaby/@davido

Source: Instagram

Stand Strong crooner Davido who is on his We Rise By Lifting Others tour in the US took to his Instagram story channel with a post celebrating Tems.

He shared a photo of Tems and her awards and wrote:

"Anyone can inspire you, congrats girl!"

See the post below:

Davido applauds Tems' wins 2 categories at the BET awards Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

