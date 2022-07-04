Grammy - winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has got fans talking on social media after he shared an interesting detail about his song, Last Last

- In a recent interview, the music star spoke on sampling American singer Toni Braxton’s song for Last Last

Burna also added that she is making 60% of the earnings from the song and it got fans talking on social media

Top Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, recently spoke on his super successful hit single, Last Last.

In a recent interview that has gone viral on social media, the Grammy winning artiste spoke on his hit single as well as sampling popular American singer Toni Braxton’s song.

Burna had sampled Braxton’s hit song, He Wasn’t Man Enough, for the making of his own song, Last Last.

Burna Boy says Toni Braxton makes 60% from Last Last for sampling her song. Photos: @burnaboygram, @tonibraxton

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian star went ahead to speak on how sampling Braxton’s song was his idea and how it was something he really wanted to do.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Not stopping there, Burna also added that it was a special creative process for him. However, fans became more interested when the Nigerian star spoke on how much Braxton was making from Last Last.

According to Burna, the American singer makes 60% from the earnings of Last Last. The Nigerian star also noted that he wasn’t complaining. This caused quite a stir on social media.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Toni Braxton making 60% from Burna Boy’s Last Last

Burna Boy’s interview soon went viral on social media and a number of internet users had a lot to say about it. Read some of their comments below:

Msbee_starrplus:

“It's a win for both of them at the end omo whenever I hear that intro I have chills .Me love Toni Braxton.”

Djfalone:

“That’s how intellectual property works .”

Doodoo___armani:

“They take a lot o. They think without their verse/bridge is what made your song a hit. And last last na correct hit song.”

Braimohpreshy:

“Omo 60% thats a lot but then again it’s a win for the both of them.”

Uniquet_f:

“60% issa lot honestly …… but it’s a win win in both ends because Toni na music legend “to the world in general “ and has won 7 Grammys in her name . The sampling even made the last last catchy . Makes you want to listen to it at the first time of hearing it….. it’s a win win on both ends.”

Interesting.

Daniel Regha speaks on Burna Boy sampling Toni Braxton's song

Burna Boy finally dropped a single on his highly anticipated album, Love, Damini, on May 13, 2022, and it raised reactions on social media.

The song, Last Last, caught the attention of many, including popular Twitter commentator, Daniel Regha.

Taking to his page, Regha claimed that Burna sampled the song of top American singer, Toni Braxton, on his track.

Source: Legit.ng