Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, recently released his much-anticipated album, Love, Damini

Twitter user, Daniel Regha, claimed that the singer sampled American star Toni Braxton’s work on his song, Last Last

An audio of the track has made the rounds online as Nigerians debate on whether Regha was right or not

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has finally dropped his highly anticipated album, Love, Damini, on May 13, 2022, and it has started raising reactions on social media.

One of the songs in the body of work, Last Last, caught the attention of many, including popular Twitter commentator, Daniel Regha.

Taking to his page, Regha claimed that Burna sampled the song of top American singer, Toni Braxton, on his track.

Twitter user claims Burna Boy sampled Toni Braxton's song in new music. Photos: @burnaboygram, @tonibraxton

According to Regha, it appears Burna sampled Braxton’s ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’ track on his Last Last song. The Twitter user even went ahead to claim that the instrumentals sounded similar and that he feels he heard Braxton in the background.

The young man then commended Burna for ‘exploring different music themes’.

In his words:

“Burna ur new song has a very catchy intro, seems like u sampled Toni Braxton's "He wasn't man enough" song cos the instrumental sounds similar & I can hear hear voice in the background. It's commendable how u explore different music themes, not many artistes do that nowadays.”

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react to Regha’s claim about Burna sampling Toni Braxton’s song

Read what some internet users had to say about Burna’s song and Daniel Regha’s claim below:

Official_empire90:

“This song no sweet Abi go sing your own make we…”

Ezebishop35:

“If Daniel no rest I go nack am 2by 2 one day.”

Aburo_nakamura047:

“B like na to form team give Daniel for that twitter.”

B_a_l_o__:

“Burna no be anybody mate.. Sampling Braxton Legendary music in Pidgin is a whole new dimension.”

Donsettlenaija:

“If he gives credit not bad.”

Princechike12:

“But this Daniel be like em dey intelligent.”

Nice one.

