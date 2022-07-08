Talented Nigerian singer, Tems, recently took her fans on a trip down memory lane on her Twitter page

The Grammy-recognized artiste shared photos from her past on her social media page and it raised mixed reactions

Tems noted that ‘trenches’ is a real place as she posted photos of the studio where she made her first album

Popular Nigerian singer, Tems, recently took fans back in time to the days of her humble beginnings in the music industry.

The music star who no doubt now rolls with the ‘big boys’, showed fans that things were not always glitzy and glamorous.

Taking to her Twitter page, Tems shared photos of the music studio where she made her first body of work, For Broken Ears.

Singer Tems shows her old studio. Photos: @temsbaby

Source: Twitter

In the photo, some equipment and musical instruments were put together in what looked like a makeshift music studio.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In a subsequent post, Tems added that ‘Trenches’ is a real place as she showed other parts of the ‘studio’ in new photos.

In her captions she wrote:

"Where I made FOR BROKEN EARS."

"Trenches is a real place."

See her tweet below:

Internet users react to Tems’ old studio photos

After the singer’s post made the rounds online, a number of people reacted to it. Some of them expressed that she got the meaning of ‘trenches’ all wrong and that the ‘studio’ was not as bad as she thought. Read some of their comments below:

Bentonglory01:

“But she was determined.”

Yungceo_soulex:

“Make she still thank Jah cus some artiste can't even afford to buy a laptop talkless of setting up little studio like she.”

Teezy.banks:

“So na your trenches be this your trenches na some pple dope present apartment .”

Rickie.universe:

“See how the place soft..she say na Trenches.”

Ashanti_mertinexx:

“Everybody wan dey famz trenches.”

Phateb:

“E no too bad like that, no too reason am!”

Interesting.

She is your aunty: Fans react as Rema shows interest in Tems

It seems Nigerian singer and songwriter Rema may be having a crush on 2022 BET Award winner Tems.

Rema, who has taken to his Twitter handle to spark reactions via his different tweets, talked about Tems’ beauty as he said she is pretty.

Many Nigerians have taken to the comment section to react to Rema’s tweet, with some stressing that Tems is out of his league.

Some fans went on to suggest Mavin artist Ayra Starr to Rema instead.

Source: Legit.ng