Top Nigerian musicians, Burna Boy, Davido and Zinoleesky, have taken to social media to announce their music release date

Interestingly, all artistes will be releasing their work on Friday, May 13, 2022, and the news is already causing a buzz online

As expected, Nigerian music lovers have taken to social media to debate on which of them will top charts by taking the number one spots

Top Nigerian music stars, Davido, Burna Boy and Zinoleesky, recently announced the date they would be releasing their new songs to their numerous fans on social media.

It has always been said that great minds think alike and that appeared to be in play when all three musicians revealed that they would be dropping music on Friday, May 13, 2022.

Davido, Burna Boy and Zinoleesky, to release music on the same day, May 13. Photos: @davido, @burnaboygram, @zinoleesky

Grammy winning artiste, Burna Boy, is getting set to drop his album, Love, Damini, on the said date while DMW boss, Davido noted that he would be dropping a single titled Stand Strong, off his yet to be released album. Marlian Music artiste, Zinoleesky, is also getting set to release his music on the same date.

See posts below:

Internet users debate on which musician will take number one spot

Not long after fans realised that Davido, Burna Boy and Zinoleesky will be releasing music on the same day, it led to an online debate on which singer will top the charts. Read what some internet users said below:

“Abeg Na on Friday all Nigeria Artiste won drop song ?? .”

“Zino no get respect. lol. Atleast release b4 or after na.”

“May is always a special month❤️...OBO, zinoleesky, Burna etc..I can't wait.”

“I wonder which song go Dey first the next day after that Friday.”

“Who’s number 1? nonsense comparison mtcww.”

“Grammy boy and money boy. I can’t wait .”

“Unhealthy competition.. What's all this about.. Why can't Burna Boy wait for Davido before he drops.. Why same date.. May Davido succeed .”

Hmm.

