Top Nigerian singer, Davido, recently shared a snippet of one of the songs from his upcoming album

In the video, the music star was seen singing with a choir and numerous internet users reacted to it

A number of them including popular Twitter user, Daniel Regha, bashed the DMW boss for doing so despite not being a gospel singer

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, had fans buzzing after he posted a snippet from his upcoming single off his soon-to-be released album.

In the video, which later topped the trends chart on Twitter, the DMW boss was seen making music with a group of singers who appeared to be from a choir or gospel band.

Daniel Regha blasts Davido for appearing to sing with choir in new song. Photos: @danielregha, @davido

Source: Instagram

See the video below:

The clip raised mixed reactions but some online users, including Daniel Regha, claimed that it was a disrespect to Christians for Davido to make music with a choir when he is not a gospel artiste.

According to Regha, Davido featuring a choir in his song is a big slap on the face of the church because he is a secular artiste. The Twitter user added that the DMW boss cannot play secular songs for God’s glory.

See his tweet below:

Internet users share mixed reactions to Daniel Regha’s post on Davido’s song

Regha has been known to be a social media critic and his opinions are often met with opposition. However, his take on Davido’s new music raised mixed reactions. Read some of them below:

