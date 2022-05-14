Nigerian music star and Grammy winner Burna Boy has expressed excitement over the recent achievement his new song attained

Burna Boy’s Last Last has overtaken Davido’s Stand Strong as the number one song on Apple Music streaming platform

This has stirred reactions as some of Davido’s fans insisted the singer was the first to make it to the spot

Nigerian music stars Davido, Burna Boy, D’banj, among others, all dropped new songs on Friday, May 13th, however, more attention seems to be focused on the DMW label boss and the Grammy Award winner.

On Friday, Davido took to Instagram to reveal that his new song dubbed ‘Stand Strong’ topped all the newly released songs on ‘Afrobeats Derby’ on Apple Music.

Burna Boy laughs hard as Last Last becomes no. 1 on Apple Music. Credit: @burnaboy @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido wrote:

“And they call me 001 for a reason”.

However, some hours later, Burna Boy’s song Last Last, which was equally released on Friday, topped the chart and pushed Stand Strong by Davido to the second spot.

Reacting to Burna Boy took to his Twitter account to share a laughing emoji as he shared a reposted screenshot of the chart.

Reactions as Burna Boy shades Davido as Last Last takes over on Apple Music

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

17_morals:

"Song moved from #2 to #13 to #100 was removed from the chart and immediately came back as #1 all in an hour.. issorite."

alabamusics:

"Na who first reach be winner ooif na competition."

iamjestymalay:

"Burna if na competition him song first your own reach there sha ."

brymzmusic:

"I pity Davido cos Wizkid fans are behind Burna boy. If Davido has a strong artist he his frnds with then d equation go balance."

muizcar___:

"Odogwu don Dey top since yesterday Davido top for just 2 hrs make all this tatibiji accept for burna boy say he senior their choir master "

Davido sets a new focus after dropping Stand Strong

Nigerian music star Davido was one of the top Nigerian stars dropped a new song on Friday, May 13, to the excitement of fans and followers.

Davido’s new single, Stand Strong, featuring The Sample, is currently trending on major streaming platforms in and outside the country.

The new song is a track off Davido’s next album, which will be released soon.

