Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, was recently the recipient of an award at the 23rd Vodafone music award show

The singer however failed to show up at the event or send a representative and the awkward moment was captured on video

The video soon went viral on social media and Nigerians had mixed reactions to the whole situation

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, was recently honored at the 23rd Vodafone Music Awards show.

At the event, The Made in Lagos star was announced on stage as the winner of Best African Artiste award.

However, the whole thing soon became an awkward moment for the award presenter and show organisers after Wizkid failed to show up on stage for the award.

Wizkid fails to show up on stage to receive award, video trends. Photos: @wizkidayo, @tooxclusive_com

A co-presenter also called on a representative of the singer to come and pick up the award but there was none present. The host and an assistant who held on to the plaque looked at each other awkwardly.

The video soon went viral on social media and caused quite a buzz. See the clip below:

Internet users react to Wizkid’s absence at the 23rd Vodafone Awards

The trending video raised a lot of comments from internet users, particularly from Nigerians who shared their thoughts online. Read some of their reactions below:

Officialdonmacko:

“Machala nah king em no dey collect local Awards again, so make una respect una sef with una local awards .”

Kazzyporter:

“Person wey no go Grammy na him una Dey expect for vodafone una like wala oo .”

Keyebillz:

“Dem presenters just dey look .”

Ajebutacia:

“No matter how lil it is Davido is gonna be there and show gratitude ..one of a kind.”

Lord_dabira231:

“lol Wizkid no beg you guys to give him awards you go let shatta wale to talk now Wizkid shown for Grammy he no collect am why he no shown for this one abi baba don Dey fear .”

Callme_dbs:

“I love wizkid but I don't like his pride. He's too pride it's very bad.”

The.oyintarie_:

“Was he invited? Wizkid is not even in the country at the moment, pretty sure there’s miscommunication somewhere.”

Gannysgoodfood:

“ didn’t they know he wasn’t at d award???”

Yanfe_xx_:

“This wizkid sef e no go , e no still send representative baba awards don plenty pass water.”

Diamond Platnumz shades Wizkid and Burna Boy

Popular Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz, recently caused a buzz on the Nigerian social media space over his description of two of the country’s biggest artists.

The musician, who recently updated his official music bio, made mention of Wizkid and Burna Boy and they were described in interesting ways.

In the singer’s profile, he bragged about being the first Sub-Saharan African artiste with over one billion video views in 2020, ahead of Davido, ‘Drake-boosted Wizkid, and P-Diddy protégé Burna Boy’.

