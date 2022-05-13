One of Nigeria’s top monarchs, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, caused a buzz after a video of him arriving at the airport went viral

In the trending video, the monarch was surrounded by his praise singers who prostrated to greet him as they welcomed him

The video raised mixed reactions online with people either praising African culture or condemning the public display

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, recently sparked discussion on social media after a video of him arriving at the airport went viral.

In a video posted by @Remedyblog and sighted by Legit.ng, the Yoruba monarch was seen surrounded by his men as he arrived at the Lagos airport.

The grown men who surrounded the monarch were all dressed in white and they all prostrated fully on the ground to greet him.

Video of Ooni of Ife's dramatic arrival at Lagos airport trends online.

Source: Instagram

One of the king’s men wore an animal skin vest over his white outfit as he chanted a series of praises for the Ooni.

The dramatic display left onlookers in awe as they made videos of the king at the airport. See the clip below:

Internet users praise African tradition over Ooni of Ife’s airport arrival video

Not long after the video made the rounds on social media, a number of internet users had interesting reactions.

While a great number of them gushed over the trending clip and praised Africa’s rich culture, others had contrary views. Read some of their comments below:

T_shabanyan:

“Things like this gives me goosebumps. I love culture.”

Iam_jnrdaniel:

“Oga for Anambra we no send you o.”

Iamdupe2upe:

“Chai I love my tribe Yoruba see respect .”

Glitz_farms:

“So beautiful to watch if I was there I’ll kneel straight ❤️ I love tradition…”

Xahhrah:

“This gave me goosebumps. Yoruba culture is beautiful.”

Toluwani_olamide:

“If dem leave Israel Dmw......na wetin him for dey do for Davido be this.”

Real.omahwumi:

“Shey people still Dey prostrate for kings again nowadays?”

Whykay_044:

“All of you shouting ,, can this happen in America,,, you all are Òmò Alè..... Na because we forget tradition that’s why this country keep going backward.... tell all your politicians to swear with OGUN ( god of iron) that if he doesn’t perform well,,, ÒGUN should do him/her shàkàshàkà.... then let’s see who will steal money again.”

Harmie2:

“Abi mo ti bend ni.”

Mercyfrancis:

“❤️ my love for culture. That's why I enjoy attending our Ikwerre traditional marriage, I may even skip the person's white wedding.”

Jerryotor04:

“They can’t try this in other country.”

