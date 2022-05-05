Popular Tanzanian musician, Diamond Platnumz, recently fired shots at two of Nigeria’s top stars, Wizkid and Burna Boy

In his official music bio, the Tanzanian singer described Wizkid as Drake-boosted and called Burna Boy P-Diddy’s protégé

These interesting description of the Nigerian artistes has now caused a buzz on social media as people shared their takes

Popular Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz, recently caused a buzz on the Nigerian social media space over his description of two of the country’s biggest artists.

The musician, who recently updated his official music bio, made mention of Wizkid and Burna Boy and they were described in interesting ways.

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz shades Wizkid and Burna Boy. Photos: @diamondplatnumz, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In the singer’s profile, he bragged about being the first Sub-Saharan African artiste with over one billion video views in 2020, ahead of Davido, ‘Drake-boosted Wizkid, and P-Diddy protégé Burna Boy’.

See below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

These interesting and somewhat shady descriptions of two of Nigeria’s top music stars soon became a trending discussion on social media. A number of internet users had a lot to say about it. Read some of their comments below:

Saintavenue_ent1:

“He should have added Davido boosted diamond platnumz to his cv.”

Timipre_official:

“Lol they always wanna use our artist’s to trend.....Awwn we’re honored.”

Standupchic:

“Why does anyone feel the need to shine so much that they need to throw shade at others?! Just shine bright… sheesh.”

Preshy_hill:

“They are miles ahead of you, rest IJN. With his wide mouth.”

Legend.zino_:

“No be Davido blow the guy ? Number one remix.”

Tracy_divaa:

“Lol yeah P DIDDY HELPED BURNA… but DRAKE never help wizzy abeg abeg abeg.”

Classythrifters:

“Coming from someone that samples Nigerian songs for a living.”

Divas_take:

“He is saying the truth.”

Samuelgalax:

“Make e use m collect Grammy Werey wey Dey sample Wizkid songs anyhow.”

Hmm.

Female fans 'stone' Burna Boy with their bras as he sells out Madison Square Garden

Super talented Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has continued to take his music beyond the shores of the country and he recently became the first from the country to sell out a show at the Madison Square Garden.

The much-anticipated event took place on April 28, 2022, in New York and videos from it have gone viral on social media.

The music star’s numerous renditions left fans in a frenzy including some females at the event who went wild.

A number of female fans who graced the occasion decided to show the singer some love and appreciation by ‘stoning’ him with their bras, not minding that it was an undergarment.

Source: Legit.ng