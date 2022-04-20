Popular talent manager, Tunji Balogun aka TeeBillz, has waded into the ever trending Afrobeat discussion

TeeBillz called on Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy, to put ego aside and be ambassadors of Afrobeat music

According to Billz, these three top Nigerian stars should all go on a musical world tour together, alongside other top female artistes

Top Nigerian talent manager, Tunji ‘TeeBillz’ Balogun, has shared his take on the music industry in the country and what would really help it.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Billz shared a photo of three of Nigeria’s top male singers, Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy.

Not stopping there, he accompanied the photo with a caption where he called on these musicians to put ego aside and act like Afrobeats ambassadors.

Teebillz suggests Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy go on music tour together. Photos: @teebillz323, @davido, @wizkidayo, @burnaboygram

According to TeeBillz, it is time for them to tour the world together in every stadium and stamp the Afrobeats genre everywhere.

Billz also paid homage to the veteran musicians in the game, 2baba, PSquare, Dbanj, Don Jazzy and more.

The talent manager asked people to imagine an Afrobeats tour with top female music stars like Tiwa Savage, Simi, Yemi Alade and more.

In his words:

“F$$k The egos my brodies! God blessed y'all as Afrobeats ambassadors for a reason! It's time to tour the world together in every stadium around the globe and stamp afrobeats as genre 4real! @burnaboygram @davido @wizkidayo shout out to the pioneers @official2baba @peterpsquare @iamkingrudy @iambangalee @donjazzy can you imagine an afrobeats world tour with our Queens too @tiwasavage @yemialade and @symplysimi may God so help me to make it happen! it's Naija .”

See his post below:

Internet users react

Read what some online users had to say about TeeBillz’s post below:

Swankyjerry:

“That would just be EPIC…. Very powerful .”

Symply_tacha:

“you didn’t STUTTER TJ!! Too maad..”

Donjazzy:

“True talk my brother ❤️.”

Efewarriboy:

“God bless you Teebills. Na Man U be.”

Fliptyce:

“That will be fire .”

Wonderboysolek:

“True Talk.. True Sense .”

Dizzyvocalchameleon:

“ONE WORD BILLZ.”

Interesting.

