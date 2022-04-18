A budding hip hop singer, Air Dew emerged as the latest musician to benefit from the benevolent acts of Olamide Baddo

Air Dew who sang the hit song, Share Update cried for help that his track is only popular but no one knows his face has finally got a big help

Olamide decided to give Air Dew a free verse on his Share Update track and feature on its remix with the video coming out soon, Nigerians have reacted

Share Update crooner, Air Dew expressed how excited he is about Olamide featuring on his musical project.

The young singer had publicly sought assistance over his viral song who became popular but his name and face were not.

Olamide features on Share Update remix. Credit. @callmeairdew @olamide

Source: Instagram

Air Dew wondered how his song could be that big but he still remained nobody, Olamide stumbled on his outcry and decided to jump on the remix of the song.

Baddo also gave Air Dew a free verse on the Share Update track and the video for the remix is expected to be released soon.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Check out the post about how Air Dew cried for help below:

Watch how Air Dew and his team reacted to Olamide featuring on the remix below:

Nigerians commend Olamide and congratulate Air Dew

Social media users across the country have commended Olamide for his kind gestures and congratulated Air Dew for the new achievement.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Tripzydzignz:

"Olamide always ready to give out a verse ❤️ Realest."

Babyboy_kaspa_:

"Olamide is just lowkey helping a lot of people."

That_boy_denzel:

"If you like ... after you blow start behaving like portable."

Yungtj7

"Omo this Olamide update go reach all upcoming artists by God’s grace."

Tobechukwwu:

"Baddo sneh...His igbo brothers wey dey industry couldn't even help...Omo I be igbo ohh,but mk hausa or yoruba continue dey rule us ohh..Cos we no love ourselves."

Olamide makes Portable cry profusely in emotional video

Legit.ng previously reported that an emotional video of Olamide and Zazoo crooner Portable stirred reactions in the online community.

The clip captured the moment Portable broke down in tears after setting eyes on the much-loved rap musician.

Social media users who watched the clip were thrown into an emotional state and they had different things to say.

Source: Legit.ng