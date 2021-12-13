An emotional video of rapper Olamide and upcoming star Zazu has stirred reactions in the online community

The clip captured the moment Zazu broke down in tears after setting eyes on the much-loved rap musician

Social media users who watched the clip were also thrown in an emotional state and they had different things to say

Rapper Olamide has been spotted in an emotional video currently making the rounds in the online community.

From indications, the rapper met with upcoming music star, Zazu, and what ensued between them afterwards was an emotional fan moment.

The clip which is currently going around captured Zazu on his knees as he wrapped his arms around the indigenous rap star.

Zazu was also seen crying profusely as he mouthed Olamide’s name and said something that sounded like ‘'Baddo, I’ll miss you'’.

Olamide, on the other hand, also wrapped his arms around the young man and allowed him to experience his emotional state.

Others present in the room were also heard in the background as they witnessed the touching moment.

Watch the clip as sighted online below:

Netizens react to video

_life_of_pedro said:

"That's so emotional."

bodepriiime said:

"Cry of joy actually."

milly_posh21 said:

"That’s how I will cry and hold my lord Jesus when I see him."

tolus_tools said:

"Same thing I’m gonna doI love Olamide sooo much."

synapsethegreat said:

"May God continue to bless this Man! He’s always blessing the street!."

domingo_loso said:

"Olamide's mind '' Ogbeni standup make we relate like men, me sef go like sit down na."

thisiskingx said:

"No forget say baddo na baba ..king thing there!"

