Talented Nigerian singer, Chuddy K, has caused a buzz online over his recent claim about a popular record label

The music star who used to be quite popular, noted that the record label paid radio stations at the time, to not play his songs because he sounded like one of his artistes

The video went viral on social media and many fans seemed to point fingers at Mavin Boss, Don Jazzy, as they claimed Chuddy sounded like Wande Coal

Talented Nigerian singer, Chuddy K, has now caused a debate on social media after recounting how a record label tried to ruin his music career.

In a recent interview with Hip TV, Chuddy K accused a popular record label boss of paying radio stations not to play his songs.

According to him, it was claimed that he sounded like the music boss’ artiste at the time.

Chuddy K laments about how record label paid rasio stations not to play his songs because he sounded like his artist. Photo: @chuddyk

Source: Instagram

Chuddy added that when his first single, Slow Slow came out, it was a threat to someone’s record label and a lot of media personalities told him at the time.

In his words:

“Basically, they said I sounded like somebody in the industry and maybe if I had come out before the person, they would have said the person sounded like me. But at the time, when my first single came out, slow slow, it was a threat to someone’s record label and then the person was paying many record labels to stop playing my songs, a lot of OAPs told me, I don’t want to mention names because e go cause wahala, make dem no say I dey clout chase.”

Speaking further he said:

“This is the kind of thing that makes a lot of artists frustrated and the next thing they are going through depression and they take their own life. If not for the grace of God.

“Many things that that same person did, even shows that I'm supposed to get paid for, the person made sure that I was not getting shows. How do I take care of my family? How do I take care of paying bills and everything if you stop things that put food on the table for me.

“If I mention the person, you all know the person, I don’t need to call his name. Today, is the person number one in the industry? No. And the person is not with the artiste right now.”

See the video below:

Internet users react

Chuddy K’s claims raised a lot of interesting reactions online and even led to name calling from fans. Read some of their comments below:

Mrparole:

"Na wetin don J fit do."

Beneficiary.of.lagos:

"Don jazzy is capable of doing that, headies award explains it all ! The same wande coal is no where to be found in the industry ! That’s just life, nah attach he Dey attach up and down, didn’t don jazzy bought the next rated award for Rema when it’s clears that Fireboy is way and far better than rema, not a fan of any of this lads but I know better ! Clowns."

Hmm.

