Popular Nigerian singer and jewellery lover, Davido, appears to have seen a piece of expensive bling that does not appeal to him.

Just recently, the news of Canadian rapper, Drake, buying a brand new Homer chain that cost N1.7 billion, made the rounds online and Davido reacted.

The DMW boss shared the news of Drake’s chain on his Instagram story and explained that he must have been drunk when he showed interest in the jewellery earlier.

Davido reacts as Drake buys N1.7 billion Homer chain. Photos: @davido, @champagnepapi

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“I was drunk the day I said I wanted this… sorry guys.”

See the screenshot of his post below:

Not stopping there, Davido also took to the comment section on @mufasatundeednut’s page to address people who claimed he no longer liked the jewellery because of its price.

According to him, even though he knows he doesn’t have Drake’s kind of money, him buying it would be a dumb investment.

He wrote:

“See pple here in the comments section so happy that or think I can't buy this ... I actually can but it would just be a dumb investment .. I Deff personally don't have Drake money but I KNOW WHERE TO GET FROM! MA FO!!!”

See screenshot of the comment below:

Davido explains that buying a N1.7 billion Homer chain like Drake is a dumb investment for him. Photo: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react on social media

Davido’s comment on the piece of jewellery raised a series of interesting comments online. Read some of them below:

Dreams_biggi:

“He will still buy it.”

Flowberryy:

“Well I still believe that OBO can buy it if he actually wants it sha.”

Bnet_official:

“everything them go blame alcohol.”

She_mytee_finee:

“@davido if there’s one thing I love about you sir is your deep sincerity/honesty...”

Paul.togo:

“@davido haha anything you can’t afford you always criticize it but the guy you can get it hell will let lose.”

Iam_djsoundgod:

“@davido OG you know fit buy am know dey give us motivation quote So the other one’s you dey buy no b dumb investment.”

Padre__x:

“@officialomadickson you are mad drake with buy everything Davido have and use it for give away.”

Faruqthegreat7:

“@francystheartist Nigga can’t you read? Adeleke is not a billionaire in dollar. Go check Forbes. I didn’t say google.”

