Fire Don Finally Catch the Mountain: Excitement As Asa Announces Wizkid Will Feature on Her New Album
- Excitement rocked the social media space after two of Nigeria's finest vocalists, Asa and Wizkid announced that they will be working together on a project
- Wizkid made the announcement via his Twitter page as he hinted about the collabo that promises to be another hit song
- The music is off Asa's new V album that is due to be released soon, and Nigerians can't help but wait for it
Two music superstars, Wizkid and Asa will be working together on a project to the excitement of their teeming fans.
The song IDG is off Asa's new V album which is due for release on February 25, 2022, and the France based singer announced on her Instagram story channel.
Wizkid quickly topped the Twitter trend list after tweeting about the new project with the legendary singer Asa.
Everybody wan do international: Hilarious reactions as video of Rema's studio session with Chris Brown emerges
Wizkid tweeted:
"ASA x BIG WIZ ."
Check out his tweet below:
Watch Asa's snippet for the new V album below:
Reactions
Nigerians have expressed great joy about getting to listen to a song that has Asa and Wizkid in it.
Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:
Mbahdeyforyou:
"Fire dun finally catch the mountain."
Banjeezay:
"HERE WE GO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! this is huge, this is special."
Specialguestofhonor:
"It's been so long wiz has been on a good collaboration.... We dey wait."
_Champ_uk:
"Time to rekindle her music career."
Tobiwilliams4:
"Chai Omo goosebumps."
Nerojayperfect:
"Only one Machala you will forever have my respect King."
Vivian_porsche:
"Straight to Billboard top 10, Person wey God bless from Womb... Wizkid."
Adenla:
"I can put my money on it that this is another mega hit, two of my all time favourites on one song, good time to be alive."
Wizkid warmly embraces Asa in cute video
Legit.ng previously reported that Asa went to Neighbouring country Ghana. The Bed of Stone crooner appeared to have linked up with Wizkid who has been in the country since he arrived from the UK.
The two superstars hugged and embraced upon sighting each other.
A video that surfaced on social media showed Wizkid and Asa smiling as they were captured by the camera.
A different set of photos captured Asa and Wizkid in a playful moment.
