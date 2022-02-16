Nigerian music lovers are about to witness another high profile international collaboration with one of their favourite stars

A video of Mavin record's act, Rema, recording together with American superstar Chris Brown has surfaced on social media

The title of the song is yet to be revealed but Nigerians are already anticipating amazing music from the singers

Music lovers across Nigeria are excited about the prospect of another hit single from Mavin Records act, Rema.

The excitement came after a video of the singer in a recording studio with American superstar Chris Brown hit the internet.

Video of Rema's studio session with Chris Brown emerges. Credit: @heisrema @chrisbrownofficial

Source: Instagram

Nigerians are looking forward to what will come from the collaboration that promises to be another hit song from the musicians.

In the video, Rema was spotted moving rhythmically to the beat as he prepared to drop his verse in the yet to be announced music.

The Nigerian singer also shared a photo of him and Chris Brown on his Instagram story.

Another beautiful tune coming

Another beautiful tune coming

Nigerians have reacted differently to the video of Rema' studio session with Chris Brown.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Princessmint65:

"Everybody won do international."

Vc_perez_:

"You see the corporate team behind!"

Oluwaseyi_bbp:

"God bless Don baba J..Congratulations Rena."

Iam_acepaid:

"Now he’s singing with a world demon."

Avboy620:

"I can't wait to hear their song."

Ikukunkemakonam:

"People no longer dish out good music.. Winning awards with meaningless lyrics."

Sulemanalex:

"The reaction from the people in the studio shows it gonna be a mad jam, can't wait o @heisrema @chrisbrownofficial."

Osinachipepe:

"Ok, we are about to witness another beautiful tune, I'm sure it's gonna be a love song those two lovebirds, lets go Rema and Chris Brown."

