The 2022 St. Valentine's Day is fast approaching where love is expected to be celebrated all over the world, gifts will exchange hands, people will feel loved again and some ladies will definitely get marriage proposals.

As Nigerians anticipate the big day with a lot of goodies it brings, it is imperative to also know that music sets the mood for every mood whatsoever.

Music lovers in the country have listened to countless of genre as unique sounds in the last couple of years.

Love songs for Valentine's Day. Credit: @tiwasavage @wizkidayo @ckay_yo

But for the purpose of this write up, Legit.ng takes a look at 13 recent love songs that will make partners bond better and set the right atmosphere for love to thrive.

1. Tiwa Savage featuring Brandy - Somebody Son

Nigerian female singing sensation, Tiwa Savage engaged the services of American singer, Brandy to deliver a worldie on Somebody Son track to signal their intention to have a partner someday.

You might also be lucky to find someboy's son or daughter to love this Valentine.

2. CKay - Love Nwantiti

CKay's Love Nwantiti is one of Nigeria's internationally recognised single that hammered on the effect of love.

It's lyrics will definitely do wonders for people in love.

3. Rotimi - Love Somebody

Rotimi's Love Somebody was released in 2021 and it a perfect song for the season as it preached on the need to love someone.

It's lyrics alone can make fall in love.

4. Patoranking - I'm In Love

The title alone says it all, Patoranking dis a good job on I'm in love and lovers will definitely be want to fall in love with each other again when this song comes up on Valentine's Day.

5. Kizz Daniel - Pour Me Water

Kizz Daniel's Pour me Water is filled mixed emotions for a man in love that is not getting all he desired from his woman.

This might lift the mood for guys who feel their partners are not doing enough.

6. Wizkid featuring Tems - Essence

It is not a surprise that Wizkid and Tems' worldie made it to this list, Essence will definitely set romantic mood for people in love.

7. Lojay and Sarz - Monalisa

The lyrics of Loya's single with Sarz Monalisa is enough to make people in love blush over each other.

8. DJ Cuppy featuring Fireboy - Feel Good

Who wouldn't want to feel good on Valentine's Day? then just listen to DJ Cuppy and Fireboy then you are halfway there.

9. Adekunle Gold featuring Lucky Daye - Sinner

His a confirmed lover boy judging my his style of music, but Sinner will make you and your partner get into each other more because Adekunle Gold got his beautiful wife, Simi as a vixen in the video.

10. One Woman Adekunle Gold featuring Ty Dolla Sign

Again Adekunle Gold made it to the list, just listen then you will learn to appreciate your woman and admit that one is enough.

11. Kizz Daniel - Lie

The title doesn't depict the tone of this song, listen to Kizz Daniel's Lie and feel the need to love.

12. Olamide - Julie

Surprised Olamide made it to the list? Don't be Baddo can also fall in love, listen to Julie and think again.

13 Lyta featuring Naira Marley, Emo Grace and Zinoleesky - Are you sure

A love song from this combination is not a bad idea.

Which song did we missed out on that should have made it to this list? You can pick your favourite from these ones and enjoy with your partner this Valentine and if you don't a partner. Listen to all in anticipation for your baby.

