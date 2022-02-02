A follower of one of the PSquare brothers, Peter Okoye, bit more than what he could chew when he called out the music star on Twitter

Peter compared the situation of things in Nigerian and Dubai citing developments in the two countries over the years

The fan slammed him for not using his money and wealth to develop Nigerian and he got a clapback over the comment

Nigerian music star, Peter Okoye, lamented the situation of things in Nigeria compared to how life is for the citizens of Dubai.

Peter shared his opinion on Twitter and called on the Nigerian government to do better because whenever he visits Dubai he always forgets about enjoyment and focuses on the good things in the country.

Peter Okoye replies fan who blamed him for Nigeria's situation. Credit: @peterpsquare @ssbmuzic

Source: Instagram

A fan dropped a comment on the tweet and insisted that:

"Leave election and politics out of this we have you we have rich men and women that can change our country what have you done with your money to develop Nigeria?"

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Peter gave him a harsh response and also schooled him on wealth and politics:

"What have I done with my money? That one that your father gave me? You must be a joke! Politics and wealth na 2 different things. A rich man can only help so many but government and politics you can affect a lot. Stop being a coward! Go and get some sense."

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have commended Peter for the response he gave the fan.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Call_me_richyrichy:

"He need plenty sense."

Denviktravels:

"He should use his personal money to develop Nigerian? What did I just read?"

Forever_youngade22:

"Like really? government dey collect tax from every corner in Nigeria even this rich know how much tax dem dey pay. And the rich men tht worked for their money should still develop the country? Wow!"

Bishop_ft:

"Wetin Peter wan do with em small change? Na government we gats blame."

Official_tuskey:

"Nice response. Entitled lots."

Peter Okoye slams beggar who demanded N500k

Legit.ng previously reported that Peter Okoye ranted about online beggars on social media after his encounter with one of them.

An Internet user demanded the sum of N500,000 from Peter, Paul and other top celebrities before 2022.

Peter noted that online begging is irritating and it is why people fall for scammers on social media.

Source: Legit.ng