Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye of PSquare, has blasted online beggars in a long rant on his Twitter page.

It all started when a bold young man, Prince Nerrow, on Twitter, demanded N500,000 from numerous top celebrities such as Davido, Femi Otedola, Naira Marley, Dangote and more.

The online beggar didn’t just stop there, he also gave them an ultimatum as he demanded the money before 2022.

In reaction to the beggar’s demand, Peter called out people who do the same online and noted that it was an irritating act as he advised them to stop.

According to the singer, posts like Nerrow’s own is what online fraudsters usually looked out for because they see how desperate the person is for giveaways.

Peter then taunted people who fell for scams disguised as giveaways where they are told to pay an amount of money to reclaim more money as their prize.

The singer wrote:

“It’s like me saying I am doing giveaway of N100k each but you have to send me N30k first to receive the N100k.”

Fans’ reactions

While some agreed with Peter and criticised the "online beggar", others reminded the singer of the time he also posted his account details for donations.

Ceemplybecca:

“It’s the ultimatum for me before next year!”

King__balo__:

“But na wa for people sha !! 500k from where your papa keep am abi !!!”

Oluwakemi._o:

“500k haaa some beggars ehhh.”

Kunle__real:

“Everytime… Bless me, Bless me.. you sneeze?”

Fredycj:

“Have you noticed that people who always beg always loose friends? People have their own sh*it to deal with mehn. Even if you wanna ask someone for money, don’t be arrogant about it and don’t feel entitled to the money. You no give anybody money to keep for you. Go and hustle. Constant Begging can only degrade you and bring insult.”

Uxman____:

“Una drop account number that year o. Is your own corporate begging?”

Misschidel:

“Oga u get mind ooowe dey beg for urgent 2k, u come the beg for 500k .”

PSquare begs fans for funds as they finally reunite on 40th birthday

For the first time in over four years that the Psquare brothers went their separate ways, Peter and Paul celebrated their birthday together again.

The duo clocked 40 on Thursday, November 18, and they reconciled in time to celebrate together.

Meanwhile, Paul also shared a photo of their account number online and told fans to donate to support their comeback.

According to him, he wants Davido and Obi Cubana to know that two heads are better than one.

