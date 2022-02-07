Popular music star, Seun Kuti, has shared his opinion about Nigerian youths compared to their China counterparts

Seun shared a video of a Chinese man speaking about how their country's system rewards youths doing meaningful things and not worthless stuff

He further noted that Nigerians know the best dancers and entertainers in the country but they don't know the best professionals

Ace musician, Seun Kuti, has issued a wake-up call to Nigerian youths concerning where they put their energies and attention to.

Seun shared a video of a Chinese man who delved into how his country doesn't reward people doing worthless things like dancing on social media and other entertainment.

Seun Kuti compares Nigerian youths to China's.

Source: Instagram

The man also disclosed that the China algorithm rewards people involved in core things like doctors and tech because the country wants the next generation of youths to do things that will be beneficial to society.

Reacting to the video, Seun said:

"What happens when u have a nation full of people who want to be famous for doing worthless ish? We all know the best dancer, , dresser, even the best housemate but who is the best engineer in Nigeria? The best Scientist? Best technician?"

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Seun's comments about the youths in the country.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Officialwaje:

"Omo! It’s genius, never thought about it that way."

Koffithaguru:

"We are not ready. We never will. The people who are truly woke get mocked for being real. The vain ones get the crown.

Iamrozan:

"China just did the West’s been doing to the rest of the world for ages.... understanding and then manipulating the ultimate super power: CULTURE. Anyone who’s understands the power of hegemony knew this a long time ago Lol."

Ehi_magnificent:

"My brother nor be today, your father said the same thing, long time in Nigeria.things nor go change #facts."

