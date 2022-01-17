Popular singer DJ Cuppy recently had reasons to clear the air over the financial status of her godfather, Aliko Dangote

The billionaire kid on her Twitter page revealed that she is a huge fan of US rapper, Kanye West, but he is not the richest black man

Cuppy gave the title to her godfather and while some people disputed the fact, others asked why she did not mention her dad

Popular Nigerian singer, DJ Cuppy has sparked reactions online after she bragged about her godfather, billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote.

Taking to Twitter, the Gelato crooner dropped a random fact and noted that even though she is a huge fan of Kanye West, she feels the need to remind him that he is not the richest black man.

DJ Cuppy says Aliko Dangote is the richest black man, not Kanye.

Clearing the air, Cuppy stated that the title belongs to Aliko Dangote.

"Random, I know. I am a HUGE @KanyeWest fan. However with ALL due respect, I feel the need to remind him that he is not the “richest black man” -it is in fact my Godfather @AlikoDangote. Just clearing the air with #Facts "

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react

@ChinedumIdenyi2:

"I hope you know the difference between richest black man and richest man in Africa? Rihanna could be richer than Dangote."

@DanielO23018137:

"Why you no call your papa? Somehow sha your papa poor."

@Kelvinlegitguy:

"Even the 4 top richest men in Nigeria are all richer than Kanye west."

@MarkSpyrocket:

"Take away the monopoly he’s enjoying, Dangote will be Hustling for Oso-Ahia in ochanja main market."

@Osun_Made:

"After using 'With all due respect', forget na disrespect dey follow."

DJ Cuppy says she's under a lot of pressure at Oxford university

Legit.ng earlier reported that it appeared DJ Cuppy was finding Oxford university really challenging and she took to Twitter to let her fans know.

Cuppy disclosed to fans that doing a post-graduate at the prestigious university is a very challenging assignment as she is under so much pressure every day outside music.

The singer also expressed hope that the third degree she is working for pays off at the end of the day.

