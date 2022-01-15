Nigerians have taken to singer Olakira's Twitter page to express their thoughts about the viral Mummy G.O

This was after the Maserati crooner revealed that the controversial preacher is a member of his family

Many Nigerians jokingly stated that Olakira was going to hellfire, adding that his songs don't glorify God

A Nigerian recently took to Twitter to ask Maserati star Olakira if the controversial singer Mummy G.O is his sister.

Quoting the question, the singer revealed they are related. According to him, she is his sister.

Singer Olakira reveals viral Mummy G.O is his sister. Photos: @iamolakira

Not stopping there, the singer noted that he is going to heaven.

Mummy G.O is known for her controversial sermons. Her popular statement is about hellfire. The preacher talks about what people should not do so as not to end up in hell.

Check out the singer's exchange with his follower below:

Nigerians react

As expected, Nigerians stormed Olakira's comment section to react to his revelation.

@huahjos

"Hop In My Meserati" Do you know what HOP stands for "Help Our Poseidon" god of the underworld. "Girl I wanna see you go down" Go down to where, the underworld of course to help Poseidon. Infact hell fire is waiting for u if you sing that song!!"

@joshbola_:

"Do you know that the Maserati logo is a symbol of the devil’s spear and anybody that drives the car has been initiated by the devil because that’s what they use to transport people to hell."

@2muchdrag:

"You wey get Mastercard, you wey be musician, you wey get tatoo, make i continue Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joy better hold your sister neck."

@SavvyRinu:

"You are going to hëll, my friend."

@joe345610:

"Hell fire straight."

@AyanfeOfGod:

"Come and enter heaven let me see you now. You think we don’t know where you got the Maserati song from."

They were edited

The founder of Rapture Proclaimer Evangelical Church of God, Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo, popularly called Mummy G.O, said most of the videos about her on social media have been doctored.

Several video clips of Evangelist Adebayo have been seen on social media where she said footballers, women who wear makeup and others will not make heaven.

Addressing the statements captured in the viral videos and memes, the cleric said most of the videos have been edited.

