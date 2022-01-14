Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy, started her Oxford university journey for a third degree last year and she recently came clean to her fans

The singer on her Twitter page revealed how challenging school is and how she is under so much pressure

Cuppy also shared an audio conversation she had with BBNaija star, Kiddwaya who has been a source of support

Popular Nigerian singer and billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy is finding Oxford university really challenging and she has taken to Twitter to let her fans know.

In a series of tweets, the singer came out clean to her fans, shared her hopes and thanked Kiddwaya.

DJ Cuppy gets honest with fans Photo credit: @cuppymusic

I am under a lot of pressure

The first tweet Cuppy shared was an audio conversation with the reality star, Kiddwaya, where she poured out her heart to him.

Kidd as usual gave Cuppy his support and she thanked him for always being there for her behind the scenes.

She wrote:

"REAL conversations with REAL friends when you need them Telephone receiverBrown heart Thank you for ALWAYS supporting me behind the scenes. @RealKiddWaya"

In the next tweet, Cuppy disclosed to fans that doing a post-graduate at the prestigious university is very challenging as she is under so much pressure every day outside music.

She shared with her fans:

"Doing a post-grad degree at Oxford university is really challenging. I want to be honest with my fans (the cupcakes). I am under so much pressure day to day outside of music."

See the tweets below:

Hope it pays off

Another tweet saw Cuppy expressing hope that the third degree she is working for pays off at the end of the day.

"I hope this THIRD degree I get pays off "

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react

@ComradeBombole1:

"Leave music and face your study squarely. 'Olohun a wa pelu e."

@mhakaay:

"You will scale through, Cuppy. I totally understand you."

@h0llaOla:

"You'd be fine Cuppy, nothing good comes easy. Take care Red heart."

@Diggawills:

"It will surely pay off. Stick to you goal and be strong. Loving this bravity."

@Ijobasammy01:

"What you believed in will surely work for you. Work hard, hard work pays."

DJ Cuppy starts 2022 with new look

DJ Cuppy took a bold step with her looks to kick off the New Year, 2022.

Taking to her Instagram page, the billionaire’s daughter told fans that year 2022 is for a fresh start as she posted a video of her cutting her hair.

In the clip, Cuppy’s mother, Nana Otedola was seen helping her child cut off her long hair, first with scissors and then with clippers.

