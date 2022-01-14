Nigerian music lovers over the years have not only enjoyed great music from their faves but concerts as well

While Davido is notorious for jumping all over the stage and Burna Boy bringing big energy, some just do it better than others

Legit.ng recently asked its readers to vote for the artiste who gives the best stage performance and P-Square, the duo that just reunited won

When the iconic singing twins, P-Square were on their long break for years, fans revealed that no singer matched their energy on stage.

Most Nigerian singers love to put on a show especially at concerts, and if they are not giving off their best dance moves, they are making the best use of stage space.

Legit.ng recently asked its readers on Twitter to vote for the singer who gives the best stage performance of all time.

P-Square won the poll with 49.6% votes while Davido followed with 26.7%. African Giant, Burna Boy came third with 18.9% on the poll.

See the post below:

Reactions

