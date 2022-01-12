Cassper Nyovest has sparked a heated debate on social media over American rapper Jay-Z's GOAT status

The Mzansi rapper is of the view that Beyoncé's hubby is not given enough respect by new hip-hop fans

Some rap heads agreed with Mufasa while many others shared that Jigga doesn't have enough hits to be rated as the GOAT in hip-hop

Cassper Nyovest is a fan of Jay-Z's music. The Mzansi rapper sparked a heated debate on social media when he slammed the new generation of hip-hop followers of not giving the US rapper his flowers while he is still alive.

Cassper Nyovest want hip-hop fans to give Jay Z his flowers. Image: @casspernyovest, @beyonce

Source: Instagram

Mufasa's post set tongues wagging as his followers shared mixed reactions to his post. The Amademoni hitmaker took to Twitter and posted:

"This generation doesn't rate Jay Z?"

Some rap fans agreed with Cassper Nyovest while other claimed that Hov, who is Beyoncé's hubby, doesn't have hits.

@rxley_official said:

"Jay-Z's ego got the best of him in my opinion. His fall off began when he started discrediting autotune. He's made some incredible business decisions, but as far as his rap career's concerned, he never innovated. It's hard to rate someone whose music is dated."

@BLO__n__BLO wrote:

"Jay-Z doesn’t have new hits… Even Nas doesn’t have hits from his latest offering. They are just good rappers with no new good music."

@romeonje commented:

"We'll forever remember him as the guy who got bodied by Nas."

@mgxotwa added:

"I’m also shocked, not only don’t they rate him but also say he’s wack. And it’s not only in SA but the states as well. I am flabbergasted."

Throwback photo as Jay Z is turbaned in Ilorin

An IG page called Yoruba blog has shared an interesting post about a time when popular American rapper Shawn Corey Carter, professionally known as Jay Z, visited Nigeria with his superstar wife Beyonce.

The couple visited Nigeria in 2006 and Bukola Saraki, who was the governor of Kwara state at the time, invited them to Ilorin. According to Saraki, he is a big fan of the power couple.

Saraki also wanted the couple to see the efforts being made by the state government to provide clean and potable water for residents.

Source: Legit.ng