Singing duo, P-Square who recently got back together treated fans to a great night of music at their much-anticipated concert

One of the highlights of the night was the moment the brothers decided to publicly acknowledge the man who brought them back together

One of the brothers, Paul revealed that in almost the five years they went solo, businessman, Tony Elumelu was relentless in his actions until they reunited

The much-anticipated P-Square concert went down on Saturday, December 25 at the popular Eko Convention Centre and it was indeed a fun-filled night for attendees.

Many who gathered to watch the brothers perform had not seen them together for so long and it brought back a strong feeling of nostalgia to see them united through music again.

Tony Elumelu brought us back

One of the highlights of the night was the moment one of the brothers backed by the second revealed the man who made their reunion possible.

Tony Elumelu is a Nigerian businessman and in the four and half years the singers were apart, he worked tirelessly to bring them back together.

The brothers thanked him on stage and Paul apologized for disappointing Tony in those years they were apart.

He however told him to look at them now, on the same stage performing like before.

Psquare reunite Timaya and J Martins

At their Fytime concert which took place on Saturday, December 25, the P-Square brothers sent the crowd wild with excitement after they called on some colleagues to join them on stage.

Peter and Paul were joined by fellow music stars, Timaya and J Martins to perform their 2015 hit song, Good or Bad.

In a completely unexpected turn of events, one of the PSquare brothers announced that Timaya and J Martins only just reunited for the performance.

