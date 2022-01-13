The Super Eagles recently made Nigerians very proud with their win against Egypt at the ongoing African Cup of Nations

Following the win, the players decided to unwind and a video that has made the rounds on social media showed them vibing to Adekunle Gold's hit single with Davido, High

The goalkeeper Maduka Okoye stood in front of the room as he performed the song and his teammates sang along

Adekunle Gold's High featuring Davido is one of the best songs that dropped last year and it has no doubt gained deserved recognition.

Following their recent win at the ongoing AFCON, Super Eagles' goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye was spotted singing the song.

Maduka Okoye sings Adekunle Gold's song for teammates Photo credit: @adekunlegold/@madukaokoye

The dashing young man performed the song as his teammates who were capturing the moment on their phones sang along.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

Quite a number of people could not get over how handsome Okoye is. Read some of the comments gathered below:

khaliifa_ty:

"Small 1-0 they're doing like they've won tournament already."

lindy_can:

"This guy na spec ooyou dey enter my eyes oo."

its.phumie:

"This one fine oh."

call_me_zaddy_dmw:

"That song nah Davido do all."

toryvillage:

"It's his height for me, like say na girl I for don Marry am."

kaysquare_perfect_capture:

"Why he come fine and tall like this."

chi_amaka__:

"Nawa ooo na all of dem dey video am."

official_amblessed:

"Our keeper may God keep you o. See fine boy nau."

iamsodiq_:

"Nah like this e Dey be! Until they Chop beating of 6-0."

Adekunle Gold and wife hug passionately backstage during Simi’s concert

Popular Nigerian celebrity couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi keep melting hearts as a video of them expressing love for each other surfaced online.

The love birds were spotted backstage of the much-talked-about Simi's live concert as her husband was on ground to give her some encouragement.

Adekunle Gold kissed his wife on the cheeks and whispered some encouraging words to her ears ahead of the big night's performances as onlookers cheered them on.

