Nigerian female music superstar, Tiwa Savage has lamented about how hard it is to make money and not being a rich kid

Tiwa who appeared tired in a picture that emerged online questioned why she didn't have a rich father like Dangote

The singer also paid tribute to her late father and Nigerians have reacted differently to her comments

Popular musician, Tiwa Savage has discussed the importance of making money and coming from a rich background.

The singer shared a tired face of herself that still has workloads to execute and lamented how uneasy it is to make money.

Tiwa Savage questions why she is not a rich kid from Dangote's family. Credit: @tiwasavage, @dangote_fanpage

Source: Instagram

Tiwa who seemed tired of the workflow and excessive meetings questioned why she is not Dangote's daughter.

She wrote:

"I have one more meeting. It's not easy looking for money o. God help me, but why my papa no be Dangote or something like that."

She further prayed for her late father.

Check out the post below:

Reactions to Tiwa's post

Nigerians have reacted differently to Tiwa Savage's comments about not being a rich kid.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ruthjacob39:

"Work harder now so that jamjam will not ask same question."

Priscilia_adasi:

"At least my father is the creator of Dangote."

Weightlossbynelly:

"Even if ur papa be Dangote...u still gotta work sha."

Oparah_somzy:

"We plenty wey still Dey ask the question."

Call_me_luchis:

"That’s life for you, why some are praying to be in your level."

Broda_henry:

"Anty rest, you’re already blessed heavily, don’t underestimate the goodness of God upon your life! Don’t be greedy too. Thanks."

Official_tobivzent:

"My father is not dangote but he’s rich and I’ll never question God for him to be someone….. dadddy miii I love you."

