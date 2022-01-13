Legendary Nigerian musician, 2Baba Idibia seemed fed up with controversies around his babymamas and marital life

The singer made an important announcement to ladies who might be afraid of the prospects of him impregnating them

He declared that he has retired from his old ways of impregnating women and he is now innocent Nigerians have reacted to his comments

Popular music star, 2Baba Idibia stirred massive reactions on social media when a video of him addressing a group of ladies emerged.

The singer declared that he is not into impregnating women anymore and has chosen a new life.

2Baba retires from impregnating women. Credit: @official2baba

2Baba is known for having multiple babymamas, with one of them, Pero constantly causing drama in his marriage.

He seemed to be fed up with the stress now and focus on his family and kids.

2Baba made the declaration while performing on stage and addressing a group of ladies:

"I'm now innocent, I no dey give belle like that again, I see say some babes dey fear to shout for that side, abeg make una no fear to shout.

I don stop ask anybody they will tell you I'm innocent Idibia."

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians made funny reactions to 2Baba's comments about impregnating women, some of them suggested he made the decision due to the expenses of raising children.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Mrpresidennnt:

"School fees and baby food na your mate?"

Hes__black:

"Baba please no retire,Ijeoma for my street the form hard to get and she the crush on you,Abeg give am belle before you retire."

Princessbase_:

"Diapers & school fees will even humble you."

Kunle__real:

"Enter the place, make you see if you no go carry belle too — 2face."

_Chynwe:

"E reach my turn u retire. 2 baba e no good . Abeg Annie na joke oo."

Honey_mixwealth1:

"Don't give up on ur talent sir."

Ezeqwesiri:

"He didn’t say he retired . He say he no dry give like that again. Mean say he still dry give once once."

